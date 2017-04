Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MINERSVILLE -- Flames tore through an apartment building Wednesday afternoon in Schuylkill County, killing two pets.

The fire sparked around 2 p.m. at the place on Spruce Street in Minersville.

We're told two cats died in the fire. Three were rescued and two more are missing.

The four people who lived here are being helped by the Red Cross.

There is no word what started the fire.