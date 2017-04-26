Talkback 16: Repaving Viewmont Drive, Fixing Community Pool

Posted 6:52 pm, April 26, 2017, by , Updated at 06:51PM, April 26, 2017

Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include repaving a very bumpy road in Lackawanna County and fixing a community pool. And of course, more callers weigh in on the debate over life or death for convicted murderer Eric Frein.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s