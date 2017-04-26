Sex Charges after Undercover Operation

MILTON — A man from Northumberland County is facing child sex charges after an undercover operation by the state attorney general’s office.

Police arrested Jadan Notarangelo, 28, of Milton, after he allegedly used Facebook to contact who he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

Investigators say Notarangelo sent sexually explicit messages and requested nude photos from the girl who was really an agent with the attorney general’s child predator unit.

Bail for Notarangelo was set at $100,000.

 

