Pittston Area Girl’s Track and Field Team-WVC Division I Leaders

Joe Struckus is the head coach for the Pittston Area girl's track and field team. Undefeated right now in Division I of the Wyoming Valley Conference and led by junior pole vaulter Abby Norwillo who holds the school record of 12 feet 6 inches.

"That's been one of the things for our program is trying to get the younger kids involved, and making sure that they are ready to go as soon as they get to varsity, and a lot of the older kids know that, and they take all the younger kids under their wing and help them progress," said Joe.

"We're in the running for sure. We have a really strong team like underclassmen and upperclassmen. The upperclassmen are leaders and the underclassmen really work hard and together I think that we are really doing great so far," said Abby.

Abby will compete at the Penn Relays beginning on Thursday. Another opportunity to showcase her talents.

"I'm really excited. I'm kind of nervous but I feel confident and where I'm at in the season," added Abby.

Depth is not a problem for the lady patriots. Taryn Ashby excels at the javelin and also long jumps, while other members of the team like Nicole Zambetti and Arianna Boccardi handle the track events.

"Yes! Team is everything and our team is fantastic. They always show themselves. Always working hard pushing each other to get better no matter what grade or age they're in," said Taryn.

"It's been a lot of work. I run cross country so I did indoor track,so I've basically running since the summer to prepare for cross country season. I went to the gym and came to practices and go constantly and I run about 6 miles everyday I least try," said Arianna.

For the fifth year in a row the Pittston Area girls won the Ice breaker relays at Wallenpaupack and then did very well at the Red and Black Invitational at East Stroudsburg and they hope to cap things off coming up on Thursday May 4th at Scranton High School in the Jordan Relays.

"Oh! We love the Jordan's. We love going down to the Jordan's and competing against those Lackawanna schools, and again we want to be one of those top teams coming out of there," again said Joe.

Steve Lloyd reporting for Newswatch 16 sports in Luzerne County.