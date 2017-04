× Man Dead at Workplace in Northumberland County

POINT TOWNSHIP — One person is dead after what is being called a workplace accident at a business in Northumberland County.

Emergency personnel and the coroner were called to Strong Industries in Point Township, near Northumberland around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A 20-year-old man was pronounced dead by the coroner. His name has not been released.

Strong Industries makes spas and hot tubs.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.