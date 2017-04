× Lottery Jackpot Winner Sold in Luzerne County

FORTY FORT — Someone hit the jackpot with a Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Luzerne County.

A jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket worth $600,000 from the Tuesday, April 25, drawing was sold at a Turkey Hill store on Wyoming Avenue in Forty Fort,

The ticket matched all five balls drawn — 2, 4, 7, 8, 43 — to win $600,000. The retailer earns a $5,000 selling bonus.

You can watch the live lottery drawings every day on WNEP-TV.