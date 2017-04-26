Lakeland's fine Track and Field program was on the road at nearby Carbondale. Lakeland won easily in both boys and girls action.
Lakeland vs Carbondale track
-
When a Toy Jeep Goes Missing, Carbondale Police come to the Rescue
-
Lock Haven University Students Protest Budget Cuts
-
Fiamoncini Begins Spring Track and Field Practice For Mount Carmel
-
Break-in at Little League Clubhouse Leaves Behind Hundreds of Dollars in Damage
-
Pittston Area Girl’s Track and Field Team-WVC Division I Leaders
-
-
Lock Haven University Cuts Men’s Indoor Track and Field Team
-
After-School Programs Struggling After Blizzard
-
Tunkhannock vs Pittston Area Track
-
Bloomsburg @ Mt. Carmel Area Track and Field
-
Pinstripe Pals with RailRiders
-
-
North Pocono Hosts Twilight Invitational
-
High School Basketball District Tournament Schedule
-
Tamaqua Hosts Blue Raider Invitational