Correctional Officer Charged over Relationship with Inmate

MAHANOY TOWNSHIP — A correctional officer at a state prison in Schuylkill County is charged with having a relationship with one of the inmates.

Traci Williams, 47, of Mountain Top, was charged last week with institutional sexual assault and other counts.

Investigators say Williams repeatedly kissed and hugged an inmate, sent him numerous pictures of herself, and gave him a cell phone last year at SCI Mahanoy in Schuylkill County.