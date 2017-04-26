Commonwealth Health to Connect its Two Scranton Hospitals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- One of the biggest health care providers in our area has announced a major investment to connect two hospitals.

Commonwealth Health announced Wednesday morning that it is investing $80 million to connect Regional Hospital of Scranton with Moses Taylor Hospital.

For about six years, Regional Hospital of Scranton and Moses Taylor Hospital have been owned by Commonwealth Health. Officials have decided it's just not efficient to run two separate hospitals that are only separated by one city block.

Commonwealth Health will build a sky bridge that will connect the two buildings.

That is just part of an $80 million project that was announced Wednesday morning. Both hospitals will also be renovated to include all private patient rooms throughout.

Regional Hospital will house a larger emergency room, ICU, surgical units, and cardiac care.

Moses Taylor Hospital will be focused on three specialty hospitals – a children's hospital, women's hospital, and orthopedic center.

This project is still in the early stages while some work is already going on.

Officials with Commonwealth Health don't expect to open the connected hospitals until 2020.