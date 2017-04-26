× Closing Arguments in Penalty Phase of Frein Trial

MILFORD — The jury in the Eric Frein case is expected to begin deliberating Wednesday afternoon whether to give the cop killer the death penalty.

Defense attorneys will make one final plea to jurors to spare Frein’s life during closing arguments, while prosecutors will no doubt ask for what they’ve coined as “full justice” for slain state police Corporal Bryon Dickson.

The prosecution called one final rebuttal witness to the stand Wednesday morning in the sentencing hearing — a criminal law professor who testified to going to SCI Graterford, a prison with inmates serving life sentences who are able to play in softball leagues, watch cable TV, and work jobs.

Robert Blecker told jurors life takes on a new meaning for prisoners serving life sentences, but on cross-examination did agree that loss of liberty is a form of punishment.

In this story The Trial of Eric Frein

Then prosecutors played a phone conversation of Eric Frein and his father from earlier this month where the two discussed defense strategy, basically alluding to it not being Eric’s fault, his father being, “a nut job.”

Jurors will hear closing arguments Wednesday afternoon and then begin deliberations on a death sentence. If they all can’t agree, Frein will have an automatic life sentence.

The Pike County sheriff plans to ring a bell at the top of the courthouse if the sentence is death, a tradition that hasn’t been observed in Milford in roughly 30 years.