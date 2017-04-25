Workers Race Against Clock for Flood Protection Drill

Posted 4:48 pm, April 25, 2017, by

EDWARDSVILLE— It was a race against the clock in Edwardsville to see how fast workers with the Luzerne County Flood Protection Authority could put up an emergency flood wall on Wyoming Avenue.

Officials said they passed with flying colors.

“We definitely met the standards today. I was anticipating a longer day today but we had the closure structure up within two hours,” Executive director of the Luzerne County Flood Protection Authority, Chris Belleman said.

Officials hold this drill every few years to meet the guidelines set by the Army Corps of Engineers.

Officials said the test shows new employees some the tricks of the trade and more seasoned workers get a refresher on the material.

“You have the transfer of institutional knowledge to new employees and to ensure that all the parts go together as they should and that there isn’t any surprises,” Belleman said.

Workers said the structure protected parts of Kingston Township and Edwardsville back in the flood of 2011.

They said training like this makes sure workers are ready for future emergencies.

“It keeps the water on the river side, away from the communities,” Belleman said.

Part of the purpose of the flood protection structure is to stop waters from reaching businesses on the stretch of Wyoming Avenue.

Nearby shoppers were relieved to hear that it’s working.

“I feel it’s a good idea because then I know that my family is safe and that everyone down here is safe,” Amanda Harrison of Sweet Valley said.

Workers will be back again in three years for another drill.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s