Workers Race Against Clock for Flood Protection Drill

EDWARDSVILLE— It was a race against the clock in Edwardsville to see how fast workers with the Luzerne County Flood Protection Authority could put up an emergency flood wall on Wyoming Avenue.

Officials said they passed with flying colors.

“We definitely met the standards today. I was anticipating a longer day today but we had the closure structure up within two hours,” Executive director of the Luzerne County Flood Protection Authority, Chris Belleman said.

Officials hold this drill every few years to meet the guidelines set by the Army Corps of Engineers.

Officials said the test shows new employees some the tricks of the trade and more seasoned workers get a refresher on the material.

“You have the transfer of institutional knowledge to new employees and to ensure that all the parts go together as they should and that there isn’t any surprises,” Belleman said.

Workers said the structure protected parts of Kingston Township and Edwardsville back in the flood of 2011.

They said training like this makes sure workers are ready for future emergencies.

“It keeps the water on the river side, away from the communities,” Belleman said.

Part of the purpose of the flood protection structure is to stop waters from reaching businesses on the stretch of Wyoming Avenue.

Nearby shoppers were relieved to hear that it’s working.

“I feel it’s a good idea because then I know that my family is safe and that everyone down here is safe,” Amanda Harrison of Sweet Valley said.

Workers will be back again in three years for another drill.