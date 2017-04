× Water Main Break in Lycoming County

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A water main break is affecting homes and businesses in the Williamsport area.

A break occurred Tuesday near the intersection of 4 Mile Drive and Warrensville Road, according to the Williamsport Municipal Water Authority.

There is no word on how many homes and businesses are without water and no word on how long repairs will take.

