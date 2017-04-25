This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Mentored Youth Turkey Hunt and E.T. Custom Turkey Calls

Posted 12:08 pm, April 25, 2017, by

Coming up this week on POL, we'll take you to Wyoming County for an action packed mentored youth turkey hunt.  Plus, we'll travel to Schuylkill County to visit with award winning turkey call maker Ed Terefencko of E.T. Custom Turkey Calls. We've got all that plus the first week of clues in the Hall's Fishing Frenzy Contest. One lucky viewer will win a 17 foot Crestliner fishing boat courtesy of our friends at Hall's Marine of Muncy and it's all Sunday at 6:30 only on WNEP.

