Louisville took advantage of five errors by the home team to defeat RailRiders 6-2. Old Forge native Kyle McMyne pitched 1.2 innings for the Bats. Kyle's ERA is 0.63 for the month of April.
SWB RailRiders vs Louisville baseball
-
Kyle McMyne comes home
-
Meet The RailRiders 2017
-
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders Home Opener Product Giveaway
-
RailRiders Hold Job Fair
-
RailRiders Host Coaches Clinic
-
-
Ashby, Canzler Lead MMI Prep Baseball Clinic
-
National Anthem Tryouts for RailRiders
-
Upland Game Bird Hunt with a Rookie
-
Baseball Fans Flocked to PNC Field for RailRiders Home Opener
-
Pinstripe Pals with RailRiders
-
-
This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Upland Game Bird Hunt
-
Baseball Is Back!
-
Weather has Field Preps a Month Behind at PNC Field