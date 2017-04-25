SWB RailRiders vs Louisville baseball

Posted 10:51 pm, April 25, 2017

Louisville took advantage of five errors by the home team to defeat RailRiders 6-2.  Old Forge native Kyle McMyne pitched 1.2 innings for the Bats.  Kyle's ERA is 0.63 for the month of April.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

