Police Investigate Death of Infant in West Hazleton

Posted 10:19 pm, April 25, 2017, by

WEST HAZLETON — Police in West Hazleton say they’re investigating the death of a 3-month-old child.

Officers responded to a home on Allen Street in the borough last week and found the baby’s father performing CPR on the infant. The baby died at the hospital.

A search warrant revealed more than 140 pieces of heroin packaging material, much of which was found on the floor of the room where the parents and child slept.

So far, no charges have been filed.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s