Police Investigate Death of Infant in West Hazleton

WEST HAZLETON — Police in West Hazleton say they’re investigating the death of a 3-month-old child.

Officers responded to a home on Allen Street in the borough last week and found the baby’s father performing CPR on the infant. The baby died at the hospital.

A search warrant revealed more than 140 pieces of heroin packaging material, much of which was found on the floor of the room where the parents and child slept.

So far, no charges have been filed.