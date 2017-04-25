Pocono Raceway to offer payback if race is postponed

Twice last season, the NASCAR stops at Pocono Raceway were postponed until Monday.  If that happens this year and Monday is a work day that you can't get out of you can get your money back.  Pocono President and CEO Brandon Igdalsky made that decision with the fan base in mind.

