Pizza Shop Fundraiser Helps Children with Autism

SCRANTON -- A charitable tradition continues at a restaurant in downtown Scranton.

Pizza by Pappas on North Washington Avenue is donating half of all sales Tuesday and Wednesday to help children in our area with autism.

This is the eighth year Pizza by Pappas is doing the fundraiser. In that time, they've raised more than $50,000 for the Friendship House in Scranton, an organization that provides programs and counseling to children with autism and their families.

"The impact is certainly for the kids and families in our program. It has supported us in purchasing iPads for kids, various instructional material. It has helped us do things that funding sources don't help us with," said Jim Martin, Friendship House.

April is Autism Awareness Month.