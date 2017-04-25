Final Night of Special Olympics Basketball Practice at King’s College

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- Some athletes with special needs got to shoot hoops and show off their skills at King's College in Wilkes-Barre.

Tuesday night marked the final basketball practice for Luzerne County Special Olympic athletes and King's College student athletes.

For the past two months, the college athletes have been volunteering their time, coaching the athletes with special needs and helping them hone their basketball skills and have fun.

This was the seventh year for the program at King's College.