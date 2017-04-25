× Community Pool Demolished, Makes Way for New Park

WEST PITTSTON— The community pool in West Pittston used to be a place to soak up the sun in the summer, but after years without use, it is being demolished.

Council members plan to use the space for a pavilion that is perfect for movies and concerts in the park.

However, some said the pool still held a special place in their hearts and it hurts to see it being torn apart.

“I would’ve liked to have my kids come here one day like I did,” Amanda Kus of Dallas Township said.

The pool hasn’t been used for about ten years. Officials said it would have cost about $500,000 to repair the pool. Still, some said it’s a shame.

“I don’t think they should’ve done it, personally. I think they could have kept it going and charged an admission fee. Then they could’ve had it up and running,” Kus said.

“It was long-time memories and now my kids are all grown up. There’s lots of memories,” Carol Dushok of Avoca said.

The demolition was made possible through $80,000 in state grant money, though borough council said they had to come up with about $15,000 to get the job done.

Some neighbors said they were relieved to see the pool demolished because it became a bit of an eyesore over the years.

“It’s kind of just been barren. No one is taking care of it. The grass has always been growing,” Neighbor Josh Loftus said.

Workers said the demolition should be a quick project, wrapping up sometime next week. That was welcome news to Loftus.

“As far as the noise goes it kind of turns into white noise. I hear it when I wake up and five minutes later I can’t even tell,” Loftus said.

Council members said the park should be ready for visitors by August of this year.