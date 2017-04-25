× Babysitting 101: Signups Underway for Free Program

Soon enough, a number of area youngsters will be looking for summer work and sometimes that job involves babysitting. But is your child up for the task?

A free program you might just call “Babysitting 101” could help your child get prepared.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey scoped out the free program in Luzerne County to find out what it all entails.

The free babysitter training course is geared toward ages 11 to 15. The program is paid for by HKQ Kids, a nonprofit created by the Luzerne County based law firm Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn.

HKQ Kids is teaming up with the American Red Course to offer the program. Basic first aid will also be taught.

Class size is limited. Registration is on a first-come, first served basis.

HOW TO SIGNUP:

Contact: Sue Green at HKQ Kids at SGreenfield@HKQLaw.com or Call 570-287-3000.

WHEN: Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

WHERE: American Red Cross, 256 N. Sherman Street, Wilkes-Barre

The American Red Cross is also gearing up for its annual “Giving Day,” which raises funds for disaster relief.The event is Wednesday, April 26.

Head here to donate!