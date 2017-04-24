Troopers Reopen Luzerne County Cold Case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER TOWNSHIP -- State troopers are reopening a cold case from 1996 when a body was found along Interstate 80 near White Haven.

The person was never identified and the district attorney calls the death, "an extremely suspicious death."

Investigators hope new forensic technology can shine some light onto this decades-old case.

It took investigators two hours to exhume the remains of the unidentified man at the center of this case. He was buried at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hanover Township.

They found his body on the side of I-80 westbound in Dennison Township near the White Haven exit in September of 1996.

The man was already partially decomposed and lying on top of a blanket when troopers got to him.

The exhumation was led by a forensic anthropologist from the University of South Florida who was intrigued by the case and thought she could help state police solve the case.

Troopers also plan on using facial reconstruction to identify the man.