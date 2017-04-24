Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include the penalty phase of the Eric Frein murder trial, donation jar thefts, and illegal trash dumping.
Talkback 16: Frein Penalty Phase, Stealing Donation Jars, Dumping Trash
-
Talkback 16: Eric Frein, Roundabouts, New News
-
Talkback 16: Frein, Selling Access Cards, Highway Litter
-
Talkback 16: Deadly Hit and Run Sentence, Eric Frein Trial, ‘Gold Nice’ Bell
-
Talkback 16: Circus Curtain Call and the Frein Trial & Tribulations
-
Talkback 16: Hit and Run, Eric Frien, Cabot
-
-
Talkback 16: Speed Limits, Water Main Breaks, Casino Money
-
Talkback 16: Costs, Closings and Cleanups
-
Talkback 16: A Demolition Discussion, and PA Going Up in Smoke?
-
Talkback 16: Verdicts, Thefts, Inspiration, and Something to ‘Rave’ About
-
Jury Selected to Hear Frein Trooper Shooting Case
-
-
Penalty Phase in Eric Frein Trial
-
Friends and Family of Slain Trooper Testify
-
Manhunt Questions Surface Following Eric Frein Trial on Monday