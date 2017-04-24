Rasheed Moore Signs Pro Basketball Contract To Play In Greece

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

21-year-old former East Stroudsburg University basketball player Rasheed Moore works on his skills inside the Koehler Field house. On Monday April 17th Moore a four-time All PSAC East selection signed a 1 year professional basketball contract Aris BC of the Greek A1 basketball league.

"When I was three that's all I dreamed about. I watched Space Jam all the time. Watching Michael Jordan he is my idol, so being able to actually do it is a dream come true," said Rasheed.

Moore came to the school in the Poconos after graduating from Wilkes-Barre Meyers in 2013, and was an immediate impact for a Warriors team that went (30-2) his freshman year.

"Yeah I couldn't thank my teammates anymore. I couldn't have done it without them, so being able to stand where I stand in the record books is just unbelievable and surreal," said Rasheed.

Rasheed leaves his name etched in the record books here at ESU (4th all time in points and rebounds) and (7th) in blocked shots. He'll need that durability when he leaves for Greece this summer to start his professional career.

"Just being able to play inside and out that's just what I did in college. I played the 4, but I also played a lot on the wing. They just want me to be able to come off ball screens a little bit more because I didn't really do that too much here, so I've been working a lot on coming off down screens, working off ball screens, just things like that to develop my game even more," again said Rasheed.

Moore is looking forward to the Greek food and lifestyle and already has a leg up on learning a new language.

"Have they taught you any words? Hmm!! Not yet! But I actually have a friend that speaks full into Greek and she offered to help me out a little bit....Laughter ..You might need that a little bit? Yeah just a little bit," added Rasheed.

Steve Lloyd reporting for Newswatch 16 Sports from Monroe County.