× Interstate Sign Draws Some Controversy and Comedy for Drivers

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP — For months, drivers on Interstate 380 north in Lackawanna County have seen a sign saying, “Lock Her Up,” a reference to Hillary Clinton. But in recent weeks, the sign has been changed again and again and again. It’s enough to keep many drivers looking to see what the latest message is.

“It’s a little messed up, childish,” said one driver.

The owners of the sign couldn’t speak on camera, but told Newswatch 16 they knew their sign in Covington Township would get attention, but maybe not this much attention.

Vandals painted over it, changing the word “her” to “him,” in reference to President Trump.

The sign was changed back.

At one point, someone spray painted something about Russians.

Again, the sign changed back to its original message.

Now, there’s a new phrase, one that is derogatory of President Trump.

“I think it’s pretty childish of them, but Trump is a good man,” said another driver.

“I think it’s ridiculous and to keep graffitiing over it is a little more ridiculous,” said Carolyn Cunningham of Gouldsboro.

One man, who did not want to give his name or appear on camera, said he has painted over the graffiti back to the original message three times. It is not his sign, but he considered the graffiti disrespectful.

“It’s the ones that probably wanted Hillary to win and now they’re just spraying over them. They’re mad. They need to take it down,” said Shirley Hoover of Gouldsboro.

The owners of the sign say they plan to keep it up until Hillary is locked up. They also say they have installed trail cameras to catch the vandals.