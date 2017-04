Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Bloomsburg Softball team beat Goldey-Beacom 6-0 and 8-0 in a double header Monday. During the game, the University held a fundraiser called "Huskies for HIE" to help raise money for the Antolic family. 3-year-old Luke has a rare disease, Hypoxic Ischemic Encephalopathy (HIE) and the family travels all the way to Panama for Luke's treatment.

The family has set up a gofundme page for donations: https://www.gofundme.com/luke-antolick-benefit-fund