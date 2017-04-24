Frein Penalty Proceeding Delayed

MILFORD -- Court was delayed Monday morning in the penalty phase of the Eric Frein murder trial in Pike County.
Court was supposed to begin at 9 a.m.
After Frein was brought to the courtroom, the defense tried to argue that he is incompetent to stand trial.
The judge eventually denied that motion after prosecutors played audio of a phone conversation Frein had over the weekend.
In this story
The jury must decide if Eric Frein should receive the death penalty.
41.324658 -74.801133
2 comments
Hal Bates
Just smokem and put him out of his misery
GroMorHogs
well how can a set the stage of right or wrong if he can’t see a DR ! This case is just a Joke !
I think it time to look at the state and how it is just so messed up from State police on to the courts .