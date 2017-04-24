Frein Penalty Proceeding Delayed

MILFORD -- Court was delayed Monday morning in the penalty phase of the Eric Frein murder trial in Pike County.

Court was supposed to begin at 9 a.m.

After Frein was brought to the courtroom, the defense tried to argue that he is incompetent to stand trial.

The judge eventually denied that motion after prosecutors played audio of a phone conversation Frein had over the weekend.

The jury must decide if Eric Frein should receive the death penalty.

