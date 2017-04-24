Frein Penalty Proceeding Delayed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILFORD -- Court was delayed Monday morning in the penalty phase of the Eric Frein murder trial in Pike County.

Court was supposed to begin at 9 a.m.

After Frein was brought to the courtroom, the defense tried to argue that he is incompetent to stand trial.

The judge eventually denied that motion after prosecutors played audio of a phone conversation Frein had over the weekend.

The jury must decide if Eric Frein should receive the death penalty.

Eric Frein walked into courtroom looking very "off" Defense says he is incompetent&wanted psych eval. Judge denied it. @WNEP #FreinTrial pic.twitter.com/Q9X8OJf9yv — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) April 24, 2017