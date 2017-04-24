Flames Wreck Home in Schuylkill County

Posted 9:29 pm, April 24, 2017, by , Updated at 09:56PM, April 24, 2017

SCHUYLKILL TOWNSHIP — Flames destroyed a home in Schuylkill County.

Firefighters were called to the home along Old Route 209 near Tamaqua around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Flames and smoke could be seen pouring from the home.

Courtesy: Fire & Film

Officials said no one was home at the time.

The fire chief said flames started on the first floor and spread throughout the home. A state police fire marshal will investigate the cause.

A firefighter was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK, according to the chief.

The Red Cross is helping the people who lived there.

