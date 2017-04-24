Flames Wreck Home in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL TOWNSHIP — Flames destroyed a home in Schuylkill County.

Firefighters were called to the home along Old Route 209 near Tamaqua around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Flames and smoke could be seen pouring from the home.

Officials said no one was home at the time.

The fire chief said flames started on the first floor and spread throughout the home. A state police fire marshal will investigate the cause.

A firefighter was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK, according to the chief.

The Red Cross is helping the people who lived there.