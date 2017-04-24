× Employees Prep Knoebels for Season Opener

RALPHO TOWNSHIP — In just a few days, Knoebels Amusement Resort near Elysburg opens for the year. It’s crunch time for the employees as they spent the day cleaning, cooking, and testing rides.

Employees at Knoebels Amusement Resort near Elysburg worked diligently and fast. They were planting flowers, stocking shelves, and scrubbing down rides to prepare for opening day Saturday.

There are more than 60 rides that require off-season maintenance.

“Disassembly and then reassembly in order to welcome our guests to the park, all of our food stands, gift shops, games, campground,” Stacy Ososkie said.

Leona Chmielewski cleans at Knoebels every day.

“960 benches, 18 picnic tables, two gazebos, and Dick’s golf cart on Fridays,” Chmielewski said.

Chmielewski was cleaning the Stratos-Fear ride when Newswatch 16 stopped by.

“It’s a lot of work, a lot of teamwork. We just hustle and we work together and we just zoom,” Chmielewski said.

Knoebels has a new ride under construction. It’s called “Over the Top.” It’s expected to open at the end of May.

“Over the Top” is said to be similar to the former “Flying Cages” at Knoebels.

“This ride will swing you back and forth and over the top while standing, but the machine will do all the work for you,” Ososkie said.

“I absolutely love this place,” Dick Miller said.

Dick Miller of Elysburg was walking his dog through the park. He’s thrilled that Knoebels will open for the season.

“I am absolutely excited. With all the terrible things that are going on in the world today, it’s nice to see people happy. It’s nice to see children enjoying themselves with their parents,” Miller said.

Knoebels Amusement Resort opens Saturday with buy one, get one free hand stamps. The park will be open weekends only through Memorial Day.