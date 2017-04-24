× Avoiding Roof Rip Offs

It’s the time of year when many of us plan to tackle those big projects around our home. For some, that includes dishing out plenty of dough to fix or replace that old rickety roof. But experts warn now is the time scammers are on the prowl for a pay day which could leave you with a bad roof and a big bill.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey took a closer look at the big roofing scams to watch out for this season. He also teamed up with contractor Tim Howell of Lake Ariel to offer suggestions on ways to maximize your time and money when re-roofing your home.

As for those five big roofing scams mentioned on Newswatch 16, here’s a list of them and more details from the consumer driven website “Angie’s List.”

To look up a registered contractor through the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General as well as links to the Better Business Bureau , head here!

For more tips on everything from “how much a new roof should cost,” to “warranties” as well as “choosing the right shingles,” click here!