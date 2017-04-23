Volunteers Get Honored at Banquet in Lackawanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP -- The stars of the volunteer world came out in numbers Sunday night in one part of Lackawanna County.

The Steamtown National Historic Site held their annual volunteer banquet at the Ramada Inn in South Abington Township near Clarks Summit.

Over 200 volunteers were celebrated along with the 27,000 hours of volunteer work they accomplished.

Those acknowledged dedicated their time to the National Park Service.

Aiden Schafer, one of those volunteers, was nominated for the George and Helen Hartzog Youth Award.

"We're very happy to announce that not only did [Schafer] win the regional award for the Northeast region of the National Park Service, but we just found out this week that he won the National award," said Debbie Conway, the Superintendent of the Steamtown National Historic Site. "So, he will be going to Washington, D.C. later this year to accept that award."