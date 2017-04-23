× Volunteers Celebrate “Great American Cleanup” in Susquehanna County

THOMPSON — Volunteers all over the country celebrated Earth Day by participating in the annual “Great American Cleanup,” going around to public places in their communities to beautify the area and clean up litter.

In Susquehanna County, volunteers targeted a path that was once a railroad. The group ‘Friends of Starrucca Creek’ spent the better part of the weekend removing trash along the Delaware and Hudson Rail to Trail Path near the borough of Thompson.

“It’s really amazing the amount of help we’ve had over the years, and it really shows just how much a group of people can accomplish over a weekend if everybody is working together,” said Dana Rockwell of Susquehanna. “If you just look around here, the amount of garbage we’ve collected in the last day and a half is truly amazing.”

Today’s effort was just part of the national total of cleanups, which attracts over 4 million volunteers nationwide.