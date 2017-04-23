× Three Charged After Wellness Check for Toddler Reveals Drug Activity

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP — Three people are facing multiple charges after a wellness check for a toddler revealed child endangerment and drug activity.

Ariel Burke, 20, and David Button, 23, of West Abington Township, and Kayla Thurston, 20, of Factoryville were taken into custody late Saturday night after police responded to a wellness check call made for a 3-year-old boy.

According to police, the hotel manager noticed the 3-year-old roaming the hallway of the Nichols Village unsupervised for a number of hours, and proceeded to alert authorities. The manager was also accompanied by the father of Thurston, who tracked down his daughter to the hotel and was “concerned for her safety, due to her drug use.”

Police located multiple types of drug paraphernalia in the room, including methamphetamine, suboxone, and “dirty, uncapped” syringes, and alerted a CYS caseworker to the child endangerment situation.

Officials report the 3-year-old was taken by CYS and placed with a “responsible family member,” while the three adults were placed into custody.

All three were arraigned by Magistrate Paul Keeler and bail was set at $10,000 each.