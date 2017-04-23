× Original “Miss Nancy” of Hatchy Milatchy Fame Dies at 85

LANCASTER — For many children growing up in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, their weekly escape to the magical Land of Hatchy Milatchy was a much welcomed adventure into imagination and whimsy.

It is with extremely heavy hearts that Newswatch 16 announces the passing of one of our own WNEP alums — “Miss Nancy” Berg, the original hostess of The Land of Hatchy Milatchy in the late 1950’s and early 1960’s.

Berg passed away at her home in Lancaster County Tuesday evening at the age of 85.

Berg was a staple as an on-air personality on WILK Radio and TV for many years, and when the station became known as WNEP-TV Channel 16, she assumed her best known role as “Miss Nancy.”

After a long career in broadcasting, Berg and her husband Hal owned and operated the Hal Berg Advertising Agency in Wilkes-Barre for many years until her retirement in 1997.

We here at WNEP-TV express our sincerest condolences to her surviving family and friends, and cherish the memories and magic Miss Nancy was able to give to children all across Northeastern and Central PA.