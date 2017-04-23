One Dead After Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Snyder County

Posted 6:35 pm, April 23, 2017, by , Updated at 06:34PM, April 23, 2017

JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Authorities have released the name of a man who died after a fatal motorcycle crash in Snyder County this weekend.

According to a release from State Police, a 49-year-old William Adams of Mason, West Virginia was killed sometime between Saturday and Sunday on Route 204, north of Fetter Road, near Selinsgrove.

Authorities believe he was riding his Harley Davidson northbound when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve, traveling over an embankment. He proceeded to strike a speed limit sign, a bush, and multiple small trees before coming to rest in a drainage ditch.

When crews arrived, Adams was pronounced dead on scene.

