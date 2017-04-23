Four Horsemen Boxing Promoter Doug Long is bringing boxing back to Genetti's Manor in Dickson City, the site of his first local boxing event in 1992. Jimmy Kelleher and Ryan Wilczak are both undefeated and will both fight in separate fights at "Undefeated" on May 12, 2017.
Local Boxing Returns to Genetti’s Manor in Dickson City
Boxing at Genetti’s in May
Boxer Jimmy Kelleher
Doug Long On The State Of Local Boxing
