High Carbon Monoxide Levels Cancel Healthy Kids Day Event

Posted 5:24 pm, April 23, 2017, by , Updated at 04:37PM, April 23, 2017

CARBONDALE — A healthy children’s day event at a YMCA was cancelled after officials found dangerous levels of carbon monoxide in the building.

The Carbondale YMCA was scheduled to hold a “Healthy Kids Day” event this weekend, however the YMCA had multiple carbon monoxide detectors in the building which sounded just prior to the event.

Fire officials say the high levels of monoxide may have been caused by equipment used by construction crews during a renovation projected on the YMCA’s indoor pool.

The building reopened after ventilation fans blew out the dangerous gases. Officials hope to rescheduled the children’s event later this summer.

