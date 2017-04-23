× Former County Commissioner Could Be Released from Prison Before End of Year

SCRANTON — A former Lackawanna County Commissioner could be released from federal prison before the end of 2017.

A.J. Munchak — along with fellow commissioner Bob Cordaro — was convicted in federal court on a series of public corruption charges in 2011. According to Munchak’s attorney Christopher Powell, Munchak could be released and confined to his home as early as November.

If released, Munchak will live in a retirement village in Florida.

Cordaro remains in prison, and has four years remaining on his prison term.