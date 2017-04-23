Early Morning Fire Destroys Apartment Building in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHLEY -- A multi-unit apartment home is destroyed after a devastating blaze tore through it early Sunday morning.

Crews were called to the home along South Main Street in Ashley borough around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. When they arrived on scene, it was reported that fire and smoke was pouring out of the structure.

It is still unclear if anyone was home at the time the fire broke out, and a cause is still under investigation.

The American Red Cross is providing emergency assistance with lodging, food and clothing for two families who were displaced by the fire.