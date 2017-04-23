Crash Leaves One Dead, Three Injured in Northumberland County

Posted 4:59 pm, April 23, 2017, by

81 Crash

VALLEY TOWNSHIP — One person has died — and three more are battling serious injuries — after an early morning rollover crash in Northumberland County.

According to police reports, the incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 81 near Danville. Allegedly, the driver was traveling westbound when they lost control of the vehicle while switching lanes.

The car proceeded to roll several times before coming to a rest.

That crash is still under investigation.

