American Society of Mechanical Engineers Host 11th Annual Car Show in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE — Sunshine and muscle cars were in abundance at Wilkes University, all thanks to an annual tradition hosted by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers.

The Society hosted its 11th annual car show at Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre Sunday afternoon. The event honors those who restore antique, classic, and American muscle cars, paying reverence to the machines that once cruised small towns and cities a generation or two prior.

The Engineers’ Society handed out awards in thirty categories, as well as raised funds for charities and college scholarships at the event in Wilkes-Barre.