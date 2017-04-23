× 3rd Annual Jog for Jude Raises Awareness for SIDS in Lackawanna County

DUNMORE — Runners, walkers, and joggers alike laced up their kicks Sunday morning with the hope of raising awareness for a deadly, mysterious illness: Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

Sunday marked the third annual Jog for Jude at the Dunmore Community Center in Lackawanna County, held in memory of Jude Zayac who suddenly passed away in 2014 from SIDS.

The jog is the only 5K race that solely focuses on the disease.

“The family must feel overwhelmed because I feel overwhelmed for them,” said Ryan Shearn of Allentown. “It’s just good to see the community all coming together for this event for them.”

Money raised at Sunday’s event will go towards research for SIDS nationwide.