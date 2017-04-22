Terra Preta: Shrimp and Grits

Jackie Lewandoski visits Terra Preta to celebrate Earth Day with a unique delicious Shrimp and Grits recipe.
Shrimp and Sausage for the Grits

4 oz. chorizo sausage
6  16/20 sized fresh shrimp, peeled and de veined
1 T olive oil
1/2 c white cooking wine
1 T sriracha hot sauce
2 T butter
Heat oil in a skillet until shimmering.  Remove skin from sausage and break into bite sized pieces.  Saute' until lightly browned.  Then add shrimp and lightly saute'. Pour wine over shrimp and sausage and add butter.  Toss all ingredients together until butter and wine combine to form a sauce.

(The popcorn grit recipe is not available)  SEE VIDEO

 

