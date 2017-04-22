Students Organize Prom for Peers with Special Needs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KELLY TOWNSHIP -- As students all across our area get ready for prom season, some students in Union County have been busy planning a prom not for themselves, but for children with special needs.

Students from all over central Pennsylvania danced the night away Saturday at Silver Moon Banquet Hall near Lewisburg. This was the first time a prom like this has ever happened in Union County.

The dancers are students with special needs from seven different school districts across central Pennsylvania.

Newswatch 16 met up with the student organizers about two weeks ago or as their nonprofit group is called, the Magic Makers.

"A lot of them don't get invited to our own prom and might not feel comfortable going to ours," said junior Lance Klinefelter.

Klinefelter came up with the idea last spring and gathered up 30 students from Lewisburg Area High School. Now, his vision is taking shape.

"It's just amazing to see it all come together and it looks beautiful," he said.

"At first she said, 'No, I don't want to go.' Then when I was watching Newswatch 16 and I saw the story and said, 'Kimmie, come out here,'" said parent Diana Linn. "She came out and saw it and said, 'I'd really like to go to that, mom. It sounds like fun."

Nancy Cordwell of Shamokin dropped off her stepson Michael to prom, an emotional moment for any parent.

"It means the world. I wish more would be done with these children because they appreciate it. They feel it's their time," said Cordwell.

The Magic Makers plan to hold another prom like this one next year.