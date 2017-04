× Police Searching for Person of Interest in Shooting

BLOSSBURG — Police are looking for a person of interest in a shooting in Tioga County.

State police say they’re trying to find James Lynch, last seen driving a black Dodge truck, headed east on Route 220 in the Williamsport area around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Lynch is described as 39 years old, 5′ 8″, 160lb, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police warn Lynch may be carrying a gun. Anyone with information should call 911.