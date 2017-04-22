March for Science Rally in Wilkes-Barre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- Crowds gathered around the world Saturday to support science and evidence-based research, including in a number of communities in our area.

In Wilkes-Barre, dozens of demonstrators gathered in front of the Luzerne County Courthouse.

Some came in costumes. One person who dressed up as a "bag monster" to raise awareness of the impact of plastic bags on the environment. Others dressed up as scientists and carried signs.

Demonstrators say they're concerned about President Donald Trump's policies on climate change, environmental regulations, and funding for science research.

"I'm a professor at Kings College. I thought it was very important to be here to say science is real. It's not something you just believe in. It's important for the planet," said Dr. Julie Belanger of Mountain Top.

"I personally feel at stake, cancer research. Moving forward with that, I would like to see that continue. I have been touched with that this year," said Kathy Hahn of Kingston.

"Once we start cutting at the EPA, what is going to say we are going to stop there? There is so much good work done in science that helps everyone. The fact that we are willing to cut any of it doesn't stand right with me," said Joseph Cirilo of Kingston.

The Rally for the Planet and March for Science took place on all seven continents.