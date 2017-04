× Deadly Crash in Carbon County

LOWER TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP — A woman is dead after an early morning crash in Carbon County.

State police said Candy Growden, 49, of Catasauqua, died after losing control of the car she was driving on Route 248 near Palmerton around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Troopers said Growden was going about 120 miles per hour at the time of the crash.

Route 248 was closed for hours.