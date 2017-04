× Crash on I-81 in Lackawanna County Slows Traffic

SCRANTON — Traffic was slow-going on Interstate 81 in part of Lackawanna County on Saturday afternoon after a crash.

According to PennDOT, a multi-vehicle crash closed one of the northbound lanes near the Montage Mountain Road exit (182) before 5 p.m.

Officials said the crash was cleared around 5:40 p.m.

There is no word on any injuries or what led to the crash.