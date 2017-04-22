Celebrating Record Store Day

Posted 7:23 pm, April 22, 2017, by

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP -- Across the country, music lovers celebrated Record Store Day on Saturday.

Newswatch 16 caught up with some people at Gallery of Sound in Wilkes-Barre Township. It was just one of the many stores honoring vinyl records in the area.

The celebration kicked off at 8 a.m. with special promotions, live music, and more.

"People plan their music buying around this day, and people schedule things especially for this day," said Joe Nardone Jr., owner Gallery of Sound. "There's lots of special stuff going on, and just a lot of action. People come around and they kind of remember we're still here."

The holiday was created, in part, by Nardone in 2006 as a way to reinvigorate the record industry at a time when digital music was gaining popularity.

