Beekeeping 101

Posted 9:30 am, April 22, 2017, by

Paul Epsom visits Mann Lake, Ltd. who are experts in bees and beekeeping.  We learn about starting a hive and how bees are used across the country to help farmers pollinate.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s