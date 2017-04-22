Arts and Food Festival in Throop

THROOP -- People celebrated art, entertainment, and good food in Lackawanna County.

The second annual Throop Arts and Food Festival was held at the community's civic center Saturday.

The festival featured food trucks, vendors, free kids art classes, live music, and more.

"We've added a lot of different non-profit organizations and vendors this year trying to make it a great success and fun for this community," said Lorrie Krajaewski, founder of the festival.

Organizers call this year's festival a success despite the chilly weather.

